First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) is above average at 15.78x. The 36-month beta value for FFIN is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FFIN is $31.10, which is $6.68 above than the current price. The public float for FFIN is 136.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.36% of that float. The average trading volume of FFIN on October 06, 2023 was 486.16K shares.

FFIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) has increased by 1.08 when compared to last closing price of 24.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.65% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that First Financial Bancshares is a well-run Texan bank with a strong presence in smaller communities. FFIN’s stock price has dropped 40% this year, trading at a 10-year low earnings multiple. The current price is close to the fair value, but uncertainty in the sector might soon make it attractive.

FFIN’s Market Performance

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has experienced a -0.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.14% drop in the past month, and a -14.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for FFIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.62% for FFIN stock, with a simple moving average of -20.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIN stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FFIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFIN in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $50 based on the research report published on August 31, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FFIN Trading at -14.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIN fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.74. In addition, First Financial Bankshares Inc. saw -29.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIN starting from TROTTER JOHNNY, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $28.80 back on Aug 24. After this action, TROTTER JOHNNY now owns 932,076 shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc., valued at $129,600 using the latest closing price.

Denny Michael B., the Director of First Financial Bankshares Inc., purchase 763 shares at $28.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Denny Michael B. is holding 100,890 shares at $21,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Financial Bankshares Inc. stands at +41.38. The total capital return value is set at 12.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.29. Equity return is now at value 16.43, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.67. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.