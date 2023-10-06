Fabrinet (FN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, FN stock has gone up by 7.93%, with a monthly gain of 18.68% and a quarterly surge of 38.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Fabrinet The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.21% for FN’s stock, with a 44.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fabrinet (FN) is $177.17, which is -$49.83 below the current market price. The public float for FN is 35.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FN on October 06, 2023 was 350.98K shares.

FN) stock’s latest price update

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN)’s stock price has increased by 3.28 compared to its previous closing price of 174.12. However, the company has seen a 7.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Wednesday marked the first day of a rally attempt for both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Analysts’ Opinion of FN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FN stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for FN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FN in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $230 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FN Trading at 24.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +17.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FN rose by +7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.82. In addition, Fabrinet saw 40.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FN starting from Archer Edward T., who sale 10,358 shares at the price of $157.33 back on Aug 29. After this action, Archer Edward T. now owns 11,289 shares of Fabrinet, valued at $1,629,583 using the latest closing price.

Grady Seamus, the Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, sale 27,000 shares at $159.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Grady Seamus is holding 45,471 shares at $4,317,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.09 for the present operating margin

+13.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fabrinet stands at +9.37. Equity return is now at value 18.21, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fabrinet (FN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.