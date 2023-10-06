EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) has increased by 6.82 when compared to last closing price of 7.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-11 that EyePoint reported top-line data on two phase 2 trials for its lead pipeline candidate. The company focuses on serious eye disorders.

The 36-month beta value for EYPT is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EYPT is $31.75, which is $23.29 above than the current price. The public float for EYPT is 27.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.34% of that float. The average trading volume of EYPT on October 06, 2023 was 606.57K shares.

EYPT’s Market Performance

EYPT stock saw a decrease of 5.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.41% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.30% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.86% for EYPT’s stock, with a 25.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EYPT Trading at -23.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares sank -15.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +242.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.10. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 141.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from EW Healthcare Partners, L.P., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.90 back on Sep 01. After this action, EW Healthcare Partners, L.P. now owns 3,490,921 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $197,982 using the latest closing price.

EW Healthcare Partners, L.P., the 10% Owner of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 78,495 shares at $10.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that EW Healthcare Partners, L.P. is holding 3,510,921 shares at $804,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.65 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -246.97. The total capital return value is set at -43.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.69. Equity return is now at value -101.57, with -51.80 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

In summary, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.