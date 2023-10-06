Expensify Inc (EXFY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Expensify Inc (NASDAQ: EXFY) has dropped by -4.59 compared to previous close of 3.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Anu Muralidharan – COO David Barrett – CEO Ryan Schaffer – CFO Conference Call Participants Daniel Jester – BMO Ryan Schaffer Hello, and welcome to the Q2 2023 Expensify Earnings Call. We’re excited to have everyone here today and excited to share with you all the information that we have.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Expensify Inc (EXFY) is $6.67, which is $3.76 above the current market price. The public float for EXFY is 40.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXFY on October 06, 2023 was 678.23K shares.

EXFY’s Market Performance

EXFY’s stock has seen a -9.35% decrease for the week, with a -32.17% drop in the past month and a -62.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for Expensify Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.01% for EXFY’s stock, with a -59.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXFY Trading at -35.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -29.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY fell by -9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Expensify Inc saw -67.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXFY starting from Muralidharan Anuradha, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Sep 15. After this action, Muralidharan Anuradha now owns 42,060 shares of Expensify Inc, valued at $47,190 using the latest closing price.

Barrett David Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Expensify Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $3.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Barrett David Michael is holding 2,683,348 shares at $115,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.99 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expensify Inc stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -9.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.42. Equity return is now at value -30.01, with -13.51 for asset returns.

Based on Expensify Inc (EXFY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.08. Total debt to assets is 32.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Expensify Inc (EXFY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.