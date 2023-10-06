Examining the Volatility of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s (FR) Stock

The stock of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) has gone down by -2.04% for the week, with a -8.46% drop in the past month and a -12.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.68% for FR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.42% for FR’s stock, with a -9.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FR is 1.02.

The public float for FR is 131.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FR on October 06, 2023 was 902.55K shares.

FR) stock’s latest price update

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR)’s stock price has soared by 1.02 in relation to previous closing price of 46.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR), a leading fully integrated owner, operator and developer of logistics real estate, will host its third quarter 2023 results conference call on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CDT (11:00 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of FR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $55 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FR Trading at -7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FR fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.08. In addition, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. saw -3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FR starting from MUSIL SCOTT A, who sale 7,600 shares at the price of $52.28 back on Apr 28. After this action, MUSIL SCOTT A now owns 81,078 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., valued at $397,328 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FR

Equity return is now at value 13.19, with 6.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.