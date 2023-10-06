Evaluating the Ups and Downs of MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s (MKTX) Stock

The stock of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has seen a 7.73% increase in the past week, with a -1.42% drop in the past month, and a -9.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for MKTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.72% for MKTX stock, with a simple moving average of -23.68% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) is above average at 33.66x. The 36-month beta value for MKTX is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MKTX is $268.70, which is $57.49 above than the current price. The public float for MKTX is 36.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.07% of that float. The average trading volume of MKTX on October 06, 2023 was 423.44K shares.

MKTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) has surged by 5.78 when compared to previous closing price of 213.28, but the company has seen a 7.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that MarketAxess (MKTX) enhances its emerging market trading product by launching Open Trading for local currency bonds.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKTX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MKTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MKTX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $310 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MKTX Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKTX rose by +7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.43. In addition, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. saw -19.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKTX starting from CONCANNON CHRISTOPHER R, who purchase 4,270 shares at the price of $238.42 back on Aug 14. After this action, CONCANNON CHRISTOPHER R now owns 47,166 shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc., valued at $1,018,060 using the latest closing price.

McPherson Kevin M, the Global Head of Sales of MarketAxess Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $277.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that McPherson Kevin M is holding 70,899 shares at $277,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.47 for the present operating margin

+81.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. stands at +34.82. The total capital return value is set at 28.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.58. Equity return is now at value 23.27, with 15.82 for asset returns.

Based on MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.46.

Conclusion

In summary, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.