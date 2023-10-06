Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Alignment Healthcare Inc’s (ALHC) Stock

In the past week, ALHC stock has gone up by 1.84%, with a monthly gain of 26.63% and a quarterly surge of 27.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for Alignment Healthcare Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.29% for ALHC’s stock, with a -4.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALHC is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALHC is $9.61, which is $3.21 above the current price. The public float for ALHC is 96.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALHC on October 06, 2023 was 662.52K shares.

ALHC) stock’s latest price update

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.31 in comparison to its previous close of 7.35, however, the company has experienced a 1.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALHC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALHC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALHC Trading at 15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +28.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALHC rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.42. In addition, Alignment Healthcare Inc saw -38.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALHC starting from JOYCE CHRISTOPHER J, who sale 15,474 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Sep 13. After this action, JOYCE CHRISTOPHER J now owns 267,834 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc, valued at $80,465 using the latest closing price.

Freeman Robert Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Alignment Healthcare Inc, sale 3,290 shares at $6.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Freeman Robert Thomas is holding 709,376 shares at $20,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Alignment Healthcare Inc stands at -10.43. The total capital return value is set at -29.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.10. Equity return is now at value -64.69, with -22.47 for asset returns.

Based on Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.