Evaluating the Impact of 1.33 Increase on Waste Connections Inc’s (WCN) Stock

The stock of Waste Connections Inc (WCN) has seen a -0.73% decrease in the past week, with a -1.56% drop in the past month, and a -2.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for WCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.95% for WCN’s stock, with a -1.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Waste Connections Inc (WCN) by analysts is $160.63, which is $23.44 above the current market price. The public float for WCN is 256.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of WCN was 842.52K shares.

WCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) has increased by 1.33 when compared to last closing price of 133.66.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-25 that TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) (“Waste Connections” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2023 after the close of the stock market on October 25, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WCN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WCN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $155 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WCN Trading at -2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.97. In addition, Waste Connections Inc saw 2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from RAZZOUK WILLIAM J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $139.24 back on Sep 05. After this action, RAZZOUK WILLIAM J now owns 2,584 shares of Waste Connections Inc, valued at $139,238 using the latest closing price.

RAZZOUK WILLIAM J, the Director of Waste Connections Inc, sale 500 shares at $139.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that RAZZOUK WILLIAM J is holding 2,931 shares at $69,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.84 for the present operating margin

+27.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 11.71, with 5.12 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 100.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.02. Total debt to assets is 41.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Waste Connections Inc (WCN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.