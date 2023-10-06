Evaluating the Impact of 1.08 Increase on Procore Technologies Inc’s (PCOR) Stock

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has seen a 1.22% increase in the past week, with a -1.18% drop in the past month, and a 4.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for PCOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.86% for PCOR’s stock, with a 9.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PCOR is 123.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of PCOR was 1.03M shares.

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) has increased by 1.08 when compared to last closing price of 65.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that Procore Technologies, Inc. provides construction management software globally. The company’s revenue has been increasing, but operating losses remain high. Procore’s growth may be impacted by lengthening sales cycles and smaller initial contract wins in the short term.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $75 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCOR Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.51. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw 40.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who sale 68,000 shares at the price of $66.09 back on Oct 02. After this action, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. now owns 543,999 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $4,494,346 using the latest closing price.

O CONNOR KEVIN J, the Director of Procore Technologies Inc, sale 5,128 shares at $64.72 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that O CONNOR KEVIN J is holding 1,609,701 shares at $331,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Equity return is now at value -22.87, with -15.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.