Essent Group Ltd (ESNT): A Technical Analysis

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ESNT is 103.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESNT on October 06, 2023 was 433.03K shares.

The stock of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) has increased by 1.15 when compared to last closing price of 46.97.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-05 that HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call for November 2, 2023.

ESNT’s Market Performance

Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) has seen a -1.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.02% decline in the past month and a 3.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for ESNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.27% for ESNT’s stock, with a 6.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESNT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ESNT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ESNT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $50 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESNT Trading at -4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESNT fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.52. In addition, Essent Group Ltd saw 22.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESNT starting from WEINSTOCK DAVID B, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $48.20 back on Sep 27. After this action, WEINSTOCK DAVID B now owns 25,648 shares of Essent Group Ltd, valued at $96,400 using the latest closing price.

Gibbons Mary Lourdes, the SVP and Chief Legal Officer of Essent Group Ltd, sale 15,000 shares at $49.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Gibbons Mary Lourdes is holding 261,324 shares at $747,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+102.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Essent Group Ltd stands at +84.57. The total capital return value is set at 20.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.40. Equity return is now at value 14.85, with 11.62 for asset returns.

Based on Essent Group Ltd (ESNT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.90. Total debt to assets is 7.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.