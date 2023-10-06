EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ)’s stock price has soared by 25.00 in relation to previous closing price of 0.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 30.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2022-04-13 that MIDDLETOWN, Ohio , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Elite Education Group International Limited (Nasdaq: EEIQ), (the “Company” or “Elite Education Group International”), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in college and university programs in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that Zhenyu Wu, Chief Financial Officer of Elite Education Group International, will present at Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference to be held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:30 am ET, with the opportunity to meet additional members of the Company’s management team at its breakout session on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 2:30 pm ET.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) is $2.30, The public float for EEIQ is 3.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EEIQ on October 06, 2023 was 25.60K shares.

EEIQ’s Market Performance

EEIQ stock saw a decrease of 30.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.84% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.90% for EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.75% for EEIQ’s stock, with a -29.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EEIQ Trading at -9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares sank -15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEIQ rose by +26.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0209. In addition, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited saw -50.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EEIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-113.18 for the present operating margin

+64.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for EpicQuest Education Group International Limited stands at -95.91. The total capital return value is set at -41.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.85. Equity return is now at value -44.63, with -27.32 for asset returns.

Based on EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 6.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.35. Total debt to assets is 4.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.