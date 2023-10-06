Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 111.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) by analysts is $30.00, which is $9.92 above the current market price. The public float for ERII is 54.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.38% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ERII was 422.22K shares.

Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 20.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that SAN LEANDRO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2023, and will host a conference call to discuss quarterly results and related matters on November 1, 2023 after market close. EARNINGS RELEASE Wednesday, November 1, 2023 (after market close) LIVE CONFERENCE CALL Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150 Liste.

ERII’s Market Performance

Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) has experienced a -2.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.68% drop in the past month, and a -27.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for ERII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.86% for ERII’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERII stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ERII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERII in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $28 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ERII Trading at -21.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -19.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERII fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.04. In addition, Energy Recovery Inc saw -2.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERII starting from Ballard Joshua, who sale 700 shares at the price of $24.03 back on Sep 12. After this action, Ballard Joshua now owns 0 shares of Energy Recovery Inc, valued at $16,823 using the latest closing price.

Ghasripoor Farshad, the Chief Technology Officer of Energy Recovery Inc, sale 51,131 shares at $27.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Ghasripoor Farshad is holding 81,812 shares at $1,427,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.77 for the present operating margin

+69.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Recovery Inc stands at +19.15. The total capital return value is set at 12.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 6.14, with 5.26 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Recovery Inc (ERII), the company’s capital structure generated 8.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.43. Total debt to assets is 6.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.