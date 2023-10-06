Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELEV is 0.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) is $4.83, which is $4.25 above the current market price. The public float for ELEV is 30.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. On October 06, 2023, ELEV’s average trading volume was 198.13K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

ELEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV) has decreased by -6.53 when compared to last closing price of 0.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Joseph Ferra, Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology, will present at the H.C.

ELEV’s Market Performance

Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) has experienced a -14.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.39% drop in the past month, and a -62.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.96% for ELEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.36% for ELEV stock, with a simple moving average of -63.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELEV stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for ELEV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ELEV in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $8 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELEV Trading at -30.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares sank -19.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV fell by -14.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6826. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc saw -39.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

The total capital return value is set at -86.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.77. Equity return is now at value -96.17, with -72.64 for asset returns.

Based on Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV), the company’s capital structure generated 60.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 31.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.