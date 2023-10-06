Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV)’s stock price has soared by 1.35 in relation to previous closing price of 437.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Elevance Health (ELV) is set to enhance its product suite and expand to 91 counties in 2024, improving the overall health of people.

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Elevance Health Inc (ELV) is $568.74, which is $124.87 above the current market price. The public float for ELV is 234.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELV on October 06, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

ELV’s Market Performance

ELV stock saw a decrease of -0.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.48% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Elevance Health Inc (ELV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for ELV’s stock, with a -4.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELV Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $444.16. In addition, Elevance Health Inc saw -13.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from Dixon Robert L JR, who sale 310 shares at the price of $476.71 back on Jul 21. After this action, Dixon Robert L JR now owns 9,638 shares of Elevance Health Inc, valued at $147,780 using the latest closing price.

MCCARTHY GLORIA M, the EVP & Chief Administrative Off of Elevance Health Inc, sale 15,098 shares at $444.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that MCCARTHY GLORIA M is holding 51,435 shares at $6,714,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.26. Equity return is now at value 17.32, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Elevance Health Inc (ELV), the company’s capital structure generated 68.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.82. Total debt to assets is 24.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.