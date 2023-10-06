Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX)’s stock price has increased by 12.48 compared to its previous closing price of 6.01. However, the company has seen a 14.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 327.9% in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EWTX is -0.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) is $27.60, which is $20.84 above the current market price. The public float for EWTX is 35.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.70% of that float. On October 06, 2023, EWTX’s average trading volume was 169.88K shares.

EWTX’s Market Performance

EWTX’s stock has seen a 14.77% increase for the week, with a 4.16% rise in the past month and a -7.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.41% for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.39% for EWTX’s stock, with a -16.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EWTX Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWTX rose by +14.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.19. In addition, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc saw -24.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWTX starting from Donovan Joanne M., who sale 3,254 shares at the price of $8.90 back on May 02. After this action, Donovan Joanne M. now owns 9,960 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, valued at $28,977 using the latest closing price.

KOCH KEVIN, the President and CEO of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,203 shares at $8.90 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that KOCH KEVIN is holding 7,213 shares at $28,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWTX

The total capital return value is set at -22.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.65. Equity return is now at value -29.12, with -27.62 for asset returns.

Based on Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.26. Total debt to assets is 1.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.