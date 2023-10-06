Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE: ECVT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.10 in comparison to its previous close of 9.81, however, the company has experienced a -2.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-08-24 that The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE: ECVT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) by analysts is $13.93, which is $4.13 above the current market price. The public float for ECVT is 103.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ECVT was 761.72K shares.

ECVT’s Market Performance

ECVT’s stock has seen a -2.00% decrease for the week, with a -3.64% drop in the past month and a -15.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for Ecovyst Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for ECVT’s stock, with a -7.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECVT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ECVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ECVT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ECVT Trading at -4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECVT fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, Ecovyst Inc saw 10.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECVT starting from Feehan Michael, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.67 back on Aug 23. After this action, Feehan Michael now owns 340,940 shares of Ecovyst Inc, valued at $48,350 using the latest closing price.

Bitting Kurt, the of Ecovyst Inc, purchase 3,100 shares at $9.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Bitting Kurt is holding 415,718 shares at $29,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.43 for the present operating margin

+26.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecovyst Inc stands at +8.51. The total capital return value is set at 7.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 9.33, with 3.57 for asset returns.

Based on Ecovyst Inc (ECVT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.36. Total debt to assets is 48.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.