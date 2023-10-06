Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE: NAPA) has decreased by -2.35 when compared to last closing price of 9.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.12% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Sean Sullivan – Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Legal Officer Jennifer Fall Jung – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Christian Junquera – Bank of America Lauren Lieberman – Barclays Andrew Strelzik – BMO Capital Markets Andrea Teixeira – JPMorgan Operator Good afternoon and thank you for attending today’s Duckhorn Portfolio Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sierra [ph] and I’ll be your moderator for today.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE: NAPA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NAPA is at 0.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NAPA is $15.25, which is $8.83 above the current market price. The public float for NAPA is 48.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.48% of that float. The average trading volume for NAPA on October 06, 2023 was 658.31K shares.

NAPA’s Market Performance

NAPA’s stock has seen a -14.12% decrease for the week, with a -18.79% drop in the past month and a -25.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.33% for NAPA stock, with a simple moving average of -32.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAPA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for NAPA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NAPA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NAPA Trading at -21.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -18.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAPA fell by -14.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.31. In addition, Duckhorn Portfolio Inc saw -42.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAPA starting from Mahlan Deirdre, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.95 back on Oct 04. After this action, Mahlan Deirdre now owns 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio Inc, valued at $49,750 using the latest closing price.

Mallard Holdco, LLC, the 10% Owner of Duckhorn Portfolio Inc, sale 6,000,000 shares at $15.35 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Mallard Holdco, LLC is holding 62,147,261 shares at $92,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.39 for the present operating margin

+46.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc stands at +17.20. Equity return is now at value 7.66, with 5.29 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.