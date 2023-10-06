DT Midstream Inc (DTM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 53.40. However, the company has seen a -0.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Notably, DT Midstream (DTM) was able to complete the Phase 1 LEAP expansion ahead of the original expected in-service date, which was set for the fourth quarter of 2023.

DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DTM is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DTM is $56.00, which is $4.97 above the current price. The public float for DTM is 96.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DTM on October 06, 2023 was 594.99K shares.

DTM’s Market Performance

DTM stock saw an increase of -0.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.53% and a quarterly increase of 4.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for DT Midstream Inc (DTM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.16% for DTM stock, with a simple moving average of 3.79% for the last 200 days.

DTM Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTM fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.90. In addition, DT Midstream Inc saw -4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTM starting from Jewell Jeffrey A, who purchase 358 shares at the price of $52.18 back on Aug 04. After this action, Jewell Jeffrey A now owns 35,733 shares of DT Midstream Inc, valued at $18,680 using the latest closing price.

Tumminello Peter I, the Director of DT Midstream Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $47.35 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Tumminello Peter I is holding 9,888 shares at $236,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.46 for the present operating margin

+52.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for DT Midstream Inc stands at +40.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 9.28, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Based on DT Midstream Inc (DTM), the company’s capital structure generated 85.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.08. Total debt to assets is 38.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DT Midstream Inc (DTM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.