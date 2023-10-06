DLocal Limited (DLO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is above average at 44.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DLocal Limited (DLO) is $19.79, which is $1.03 above the current market price. The public float for DLO is 77.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DLO on October 06, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

DLO) stock’s latest price update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.63 in comparison to its previous close of 19.07, however, the company has experienced a -3.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Investors looking for stocks in the Financial Transaction Services sector might want to consider either Paysafe Limited (PSFE) or DLocal (DLO). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

DLO’s Market Performance

DLO’s stock has fallen by -3.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.50% and a quarterly rise of 55.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for DLocal Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.73% for DLO’s stock, with a 22.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DLO Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.76. In addition, DLocal Limited saw 20.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+51.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +25.94. The total capital return value is set at 41.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.65. Equity return is now at value 36.05, with 15.35 for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.01. Total debt to assets is 0.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DLocal Limited (DLO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.