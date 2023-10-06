DaVita Inc (DVA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is 18.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DVA is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DaVita Inc (DVA) is $115.67, which is $24.42 above the current market price. The public float for DVA is 90.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% of that float. On October 06, 2023, DVA’s average trading volume was 702.85K shares.

DVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) has dropped by -2.03 compared to previous close of 93.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that DaVita Inc. stock has been heavily sold in ’23, trading below its 50-day moving average for the past 8 weeks. The company lacks economic value, and its reinvestment runway looks limited, producing sub-standard returns on capital. The market expects modest earnings growth for DaVita, and it would appear that the stock is currently trading within its fair value range.

DVA’s Market Performance

DaVita Inc (DVA) has seen a -5.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.73% decline in the past month and a -12.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for DVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.46% for DVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DVA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $142 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DVA Trading at -9.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVA fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.35. In addition, DaVita Inc saw 22.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVA starting from Waters Kathleen Alyce, who sale 9,794 shares at the price of $101.81 back on Aug 22. After this action, Waters Kathleen Alyce now owns 81,297 shares of DaVita Inc, valued at $997,099 using the latest closing price.

YALE PHYLLIS R, the Director of DaVita Inc, sale 2,196 shares at $95.26 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that YALE PHYLLIS R is holding 13,110 shares at $209,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+22.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for DaVita Inc stands at +4.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 56.00, with 2.67 for asset returns.

Based on DaVita Inc (DVA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,659.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.32. Total debt to assets is 66.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,571.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DaVita Inc (DVA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.