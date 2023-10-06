CryoPort Inc (CYRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYRX is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CYRX is $19.00, which is $6.75 above the current price. The public float for CYRX is 47.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYRX on October 06, 2023 was 699.31K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

CYRX) stock’s latest price update

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.00 in comparison to its previous close of 12.50, however, the company has experienced a -10.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that ALPMY, CYRX and DRCT have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on August 21, 2023.

CYRX’s Market Performance

CryoPort Inc (CYRX) has seen a -10.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.06% decline in the past month and a -26.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for CYRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.08% for CYRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CYRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CYRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CYRX Trading at -12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYRX fell by -10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.58. In addition, CryoPort Inc saw -29.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYRX starting from Hariri Robert J, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $13.60 back on Sep 06. After this action, Hariri Robert J now owns 14,516 shares of CryoPort Inc, valued at $20,400 using the latest closing price.

SHELTON JERRELL, the of CryoPort Inc, sale 26,875 shares at $14.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that SHELTON JERRELL is holding 632,424 shares at $383,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.53 for the present operating margin

+37.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for CryoPort Inc stands at -15.73. The total capital return value is set at -2.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.64. Equity return is now at value -6.95, with -3.72 for asset returns.

Based on CryoPort Inc (CYRX), the company’s capital structure generated 78.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.95. Total debt to assets is 41.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CryoPort Inc (CYRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.