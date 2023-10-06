Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co (BHAC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co (BHAC) has gone down by -0.57% for the week, with a 0.57% rise in the past month and a 2.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.45% for BHAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.12% for BHAC’s stock, with a 3.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co (NASDAQ: BHAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BHAC is at 0.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BHAC is 4.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for BHAC on October 06, 2023 was 26.11K shares.

BHAC) stock’s latest price update

Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co (NASDAQ: BHAC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.75 in comparison to its previous close of 10.60, however, the company has experienced a -0.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BHAC Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHAC fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.54. In addition, Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co saw 4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BHAC

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co (BHAC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.