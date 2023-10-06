Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) by analysts is $80.13, which is $29.85 above the current market price. The public float for CBRL is 21.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.34% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CBRL was 556.53K shares.

CBRL) stock’s latest price update

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.10 compared to its previous closing price of 67.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Cracker Barrel (CBRL) anticipates dismal traffic and high inflation to act as a headwind. It is cautious about a challenging macro environment.

CBRL’s Market Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) has experienced a -2.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.02% drop in the past month, and a -30.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for CBRL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.52% for CBRL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CBRL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CBRL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $96 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBRL Trading at -17.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRL fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.87. In addition, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc saw -31.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRL starting from COCHRAN SANDRA B, who sale 24,700 shares at the price of $67.13 back on Sep 22. After this action, COCHRAN SANDRA B now owns 193,810 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, valued at $1,658,111 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+8.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc stands at +2.88. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 3.93 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.