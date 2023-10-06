Cosan S.A ADR (CSAN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CSAN is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CSAN is $21.19, which is $9.13 above the current price. CSAN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of CSAN on October 06, 2023 was 312.60K shares.

CSAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cosan S.A ADR (NYSE: CSAN) has plunged by -2.43 when compared to previous closing price of 12.36, but the company has seen a -11.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-23 that Cosan is a Brazilian conglomerate operating in various sectors including agribusiness, fuel distribution, natural gas, and lubricants. Despite its complexity and history of mergers and acquisitions, Cosan maintains a consistent track record of financial results and efficient capital allocation across its portfolio of businesses. The company’s key subsidiaries, such as Raízen, Rumo, Compass, and Moove, contribute to its overall performance, with growth and profitability varying by segment.

CSAN’s Market Performance

CSAN’s stock has fallen by -11.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.42% and a quarterly drop of -21.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Cosan S.A ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.28% for CSAN’s stock, with a -9.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CSAN Trading at -18.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSAN fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.98. In addition, Cosan S.A ADR saw -7.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.78 for the present operating margin

+22.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosan S.A ADR stands at +2.96. The total capital return value is set at 5.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.79. Equity return is now at value -6.98, with -0.99 for asset returns.

Based on Cosan S.A ADR (CSAN), the company’s capital structure generated 278.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.56. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cosan S.A ADR (CSAN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.