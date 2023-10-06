CoreCivic Inc (CXW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW)’s stock price has soared by 0.82 in relation to previous closing price of 11.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Cameron Hopewell – Managing Director-Investor Relations Damon Hininger – President and Chief Executive Officer David Garfinkle – Chief Financial Officer Brian Hammonds – Vice President-Finance Conference Call Participants Joe Gomes – NOBLE Capital Kirk Ludtke – Imperial Capital Brian Violino – Wedbush M. Marin – Zacks Edwin Groshans – Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC Operator Good morning.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) is above average at 10.81x. The 36-month beta value for CXW is also noteworthy at 0.91.

The public float for CXW is 110.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume of CXW on October 06, 2023 was 609.61K shares.

CXW’s Market Performance

CXW’s stock has seen a -0.27% decrease for the week, with a 5.20% rise in the past month and a 21.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for CoreCivic Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.68% for CXW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CXW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXW in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $17 based on the research report published on April 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CXW Trading at 7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.66. In addition, CoreCivic Inc saw -3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from Carter, Cole G., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Sep 15. After this action, Carter, Cole G. now owns 226,162 shares of CoreCivic Inc, valued at $51,300 using the latest closing price.

Mayberry Lucibeth, the EVP, Real Estate of CoreCivic Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Mayberry Lucibeth is holding 208,307 shares at $772,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Equity return is now at value 8.55, with 3.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CoreCivic Inc (CXW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.