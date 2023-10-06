CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) by analysts is $25.67, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for CNO is 110.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CNO was 626.28K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

CNO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) has increased by 1.13 when compared to last closing price of 23.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does CNO Financial (CNO) have what it takes?

CNO’s Market Performance

CNO’s stock has fallen by -2.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.55% and a quarterly drop of -1.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for CNO Financial Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.22% for CNO’s stock, with a -0.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNO Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.61. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc saw 2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from Bhojwani Gary C, who sale 20,833 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, Bhojwani Gary C now owns 211,600 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc, valued at $499,992 using the latest closing price.

Goldberg Scott L., the President, Consumer Division of CNO Financial Group Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Goldberg Scott L. is holding 153,378 shares at $96,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc stands at +11.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 10.52, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO), the company’s capital structure generated 280.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.73. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.