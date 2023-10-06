City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE: CIO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.96 compared to its previous closing price of 3.91. However, the company has seen a -11.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Many high-quality equity REITs are trading at substantial discounts on price-to-NAV ratios. REITs with good management teams should be able to gain a premium to NAV, but very few are achieving this currently. The amount of new apartment construction poses a risk, but some REITs are trading at unusually cheap price-to-NAV ratios.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CIO is 1.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for City Office REIT Inc (CIO) is $6.17, which is $2.41 above the current market price. The public float for CIO is 38.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On October 06, 2023, CIO’s average trading volume was 330.71K shares.

CIO’s Market Performance

CIO’s stock has seen a -11.65% decrease for the week, with a -24.14% drop in the past month and a -34.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for City Office REIT Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.37% for CIO’s stock, with a -41.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CIO Trading at -22.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -27.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIO fell by -12.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.42. In addition, City Office REIT Inc saw -55.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.21 for the present operating margin

+27.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for City Office REIT Inc stands at +9.41. The total capital return value is set at 2.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value -1.25, with -0.66 for asset returns.

Based on City Office REIT Inc (CIO), the company’s capital structure generated 88.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.92. Total debt to assets is 45.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of City Office REIT Inc (CIO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.