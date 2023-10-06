CI&T Inc (CINT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT)’s stock price has dropped by -1.74 in relation to previous closing price of 6.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that CI&T Inc provides digital transformation and software consulting services globally. The company is rolling out its new AI agent platform to major clients and plans to expand it to its entire client base. The stock appears currently fully valued, so I remain Neutral [Hold] on CI&T Inc for the near term.

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CI&T Inc (CINT) is $29.86, which is -$0.08 below the current market price. The public float for CINT is 18.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CINT on October 06, 2023 was 160.81K shares.

CINT’s Market Performance

CINT stock saw an increase of -1.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.20% and a quarterly increase of 1.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for CI&T Inc (CINT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.87% for CINT’s stock, with a 9.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CINT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CINT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CINT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CINT Trading at 7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINT fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.26. In addition, CI&T Inc saw -4.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CINT

Equity return is now at value 13.48, with 6.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CI&T Inc (CINT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.