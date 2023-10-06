Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CINF)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.46 in comparison to its previous close of 100.88, however, the company has experienced a -2.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that CINCINNATI, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) invites you to listen to the live internet broadcast of its conference call to discuss third-quarter 2023 results on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET. The company plans to release its results on Thursday, October 26, after the close of regular trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CINF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) is $123.20, which is $21.46 above the current market price. The public float for CINF is 153.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CINF on October 06, 2023 was 660.27K shares.

CINF’s Market Performance

The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) has seen a -2.28% decrease in the past week, with a -3.04% drop in the past month, and a 3.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for CINF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.93% for CINF’s stock, with a -5.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CINF Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINF fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.31. In addition, Cincinnati Financial Corp. saw -1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINF starting from Benacci Nancy Cunningham, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $106.57 back on Sep 12. After this action, Benacci Nancy Cunningham now owns 3,702 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp., valued at $106,570 using the latest closing price.

Aaron Thomas J, the Director of Cincinnati Financial Corp., purchase 500 shares at $97.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Aaron Thomas J is holding 6,240 shares at $48,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cincinnati Financial Corp. stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -17.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.84. Equity return is now at value 12.55, with 4.58 for asset returns.

Based on Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF), the company’s capital structure generated 8.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 3.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.