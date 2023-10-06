Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) has gone down by -8.49% for the week, with a -28.03% drop in the past month and a -45.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.07% for CHEF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.34% for CHEF’s stock, with a -40.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CHEF is at 1.99.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for CHEF is 34.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.15% of that float. The average trading volume for CHEF on October 06, 2023 was 344.32K shares.

CHEF) stock’s latest price update

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.80 in comparison to its previous close of 19.98, however, the company has experienced a -8.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-25 that Analysts at UBS believe Chef’s Warehouse could fetch US$37 per share and have awarded it a ‘Buy’ rating in their initial coverage of the stock. Shares of the restaurant supplier traded at US$23.64 at Monday’s close.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHEF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CHEF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHEF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHEF Trading at -29.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -29.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHEF fell by -8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.22. In addition, Chefs’ Warehouse Inc saw -41.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHEF starting from McCauley Tim, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $20.24 back on Oct 03. After this action, McCauley Tim now owns 69,242 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, valued at $121,440 using the latest closing price.

Cugine Joseph M., the Director of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $29.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Cugine Joseph M. is holding 43,371 shares at $29,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHEF

Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 1.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.