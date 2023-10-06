Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has surged by 1.48 when compared to previous closing price of 132.84, but the company has seen a 0.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Targeting low-beta stocks can help shield investors against volatility, as these stocks are less susceptible to the market’s movements.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) by analysts is $138.96, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for CHKP is 95.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.41% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CHKP was 802.72K shares.

CHKP’s Market Performance

CHKP stock saw an increase of 0.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.70% and a quarterly increase of 7.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.14% for CHKP stock, with a simple moving average of 5.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHKP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CHKP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHKP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $130 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHKP Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.96. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.95 for the present operating margin

+86.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at +34.20. The total capital return value is set at 28.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.76. Equity return is now at value 28.71, with 15.13 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.