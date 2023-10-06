Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for GTLS is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GTLS is $204.67, which is $56.17 above than the current price. The public float for GTLS is 42.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.71% of that float. The average trading volume of GTLS on October 06, 2023 was 424.12K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

GTLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chart Industries Inc (NYSE: GTLS) has decreased by -4.13 when compared to last closing price of 153.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE), Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) are benefiting from the expansion in manufacturing activity.

GTLS’s Market Performance

Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) has experienced a -12.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.69% drop in the past month, and a -5.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for GTLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.81% for GTLS stock, with a simple moving average of 5.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $212 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTLS Trading at -12.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -16.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS fell by -12.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.84. In addition, Chart Industries Inc saw 28.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLS starting from Vinci Gerald F, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $119.28 back on Mar 21. After this action, Vinci Gerald F now owns 300 shares of Chart Industries Inc, valued at $35,784 using the latest closing price.

Harty Linda S, the Director of Chart Industries Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $105.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Harty Linda S is holding 6,067 shares at $525,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc stands at +5.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 2.36, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Chart Industries Inc (GTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 86.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.42. Total debt to assets is 39.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.