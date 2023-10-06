Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CZOO is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CZOO is $2.13, which is $1.69 above the current price. The public float for CZOO is 22.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CZOO on October 06, 2023 was 213.01K shares.

The stock price of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) has plunged by -6.17 when compared to previous closing price of 0.47, but the company has seen a -19.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-04 that Motorway, the online car dealership controlled by billionaire entrepreneur Alex Chesterman, saw losses triple in 2022 to £ 43.6 million and outstripped growth in revenues for the year even though these doubled. Staff recruitment, increased marketing spending and building brand awareness generally were all blamed for a surge in costs.

CZOO’s Market Performance

CZOO’s stock has fallen by -19.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -59.91% and a quarterly drop of -62.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.27% for Cazoo Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.92% for CZOO’s stock, with a -78.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZOO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CZOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CZOO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $2.33 based on the research report published on August 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CZOO Trading at -57.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.09%, as shares sank -58.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZOO fell by -19.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7417. In addition, Cazoo Group Ltd saw -85.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CZOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.56 for the present operating margin

-2.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cazoo Group Ltd stands at -41.50. The total capital return value is set at -48.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.48. Equity return is now at value -190.47, with -45.41 for asset returns.

Based on Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO), the company’s capital structure generated 412.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.50. Total debt to assets is 34.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.