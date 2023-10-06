Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.75 compared to its previous closing price of 4.58. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that Capitol Federal Financial has shown no significant recovery in the banking sector and is still down 36% compared to February. The bank has a low exposure to uninsured deposits, making it a potentially attractive prospect. The institution has experienced growth in net interest income and non-interest income, but has seen a decline in net profits due to higher interest expenses.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CFFN is at 0.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CFFN is $6.00, which is $6.84 above the current market price. The public float for CFFN is 126.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.84% of that float. The average trading volume for CFFN on October 06, 2023 was 850.86K shares.

CFFN’s Market Performance

CFFN stock saw a decrease of 0.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.04% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.89% for CFFN’s stock, with a -31.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFFN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CFFN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFFN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $15 based on the research report published on April 09, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CFFN Trading at -18.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -15.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFFN rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial saw -46.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFFN starting from THOMPSON JEFFREY R, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $5.03 back on Sep 20. After this action, THOMPSON JEFFREY R now owns 69,353 shares of Capitol Federal Financial, valued at $55,330 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Jeffrey M, the Director of Capitol Federal Financial, purchase 6,000 shares at $5.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Johnson Jeffrey M is holding 80,900 shares at $30,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capitol Federal Financial stands at +27.92. The total capital return value is set at 3.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03. Equity return is now at value 5.31, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Based on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN), the company’s capital structure generated 195.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.16. Total debt to assets is 22.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.