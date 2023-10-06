Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT)’s stock price has soared by 0.54 in relation to previous closing price of 93.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-05 that Camden Property Trust has seen a decline in its stock price due to concerns over higher interest rates and supply impacting its markets. However, the company has a strong balance sheet and a majority of its properties are Class B apartments, which will be less impacted by new supply. Camden also has a compelling valuation and potential for additional upside through opportunistic property acquisitions.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CPT is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CPT is $122.62, which is $28.4 above the current market price. The public float for CPT is 104.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume for CPT on October 06, 2023 was 673.63K shares.

CPT’s Market Performance

The stock of Camden Property Trust (CPT) has seen a -0.42% decrease in the past week, with a -10.06% drop in the past month, and a -13.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for CPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.89% for CPT’s stock, with a -13.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $110 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPT Trading at -9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.58. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw -15.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from CAMPO RICHARD J, who sale 5,337 shares at the price of $110.35 back on May 05. After this action, CAMPO RICHARD J now owns 246,799 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $588,938 using the latest closing price.

Sengelmann William W., the EVP – Real Estate Investments of Camden Property Trust, sale 10,292 shares at $112.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Sengelmann William W. is holding 68,667 shares at $1,158,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.40 for the present operating margin

+22.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camden Property Trust stands at +45.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.46. Equity return is now at value 4.15, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Camden Property Trust (CPT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.52. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Camden Property Trust (CPT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.