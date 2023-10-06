Buckle Inc. (BKE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is 6.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BKE is 1.05.

The average price recommended by analysts for Buckle Inc. (BKE) is $38.00, which is $6.33 above the current market price. The public float for BKE is 30.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.93% of that float. On October 06, 2023, BKE’s average trading volume was 327.39K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

BKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) has plunged by -6.44 when compared to previous closing price of 32.78, but the company has seen a -8.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that The Buckle’s niche approach, targeting mid-sized markets and people interested in fashion, positions the business well for positive growth, even if its competitive position is being eroded. We do think the risk of margins stepping down and growth being flat is elevated, but with such a substantial yield, investors can ride strong returns into the medium term. Analysts are forecasting EBITDA-M to remain in excess of 20% into FY27F, which implies an FCF yield over >10% for the next 4 years at least based on today’s share.

BKE’s Market Performance

Buckle Inc. (BKE) has seen a -8.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.84% decline in the past month and a -11.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for BKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.43% for BKE stock, with a simple moving average of -16.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BKE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BKE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on April 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKE Trading at -12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKE fell by -8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.95. In addition, Buckle Inc. saw -28.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKE starting from MILKIE BRETT P, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $37.89 back on Aug 21. After this action, MILKIE BRETT P now owns 80,770 shares of Buckle Inc., valued at $568,382 using the latest closing price.

HOFFMAN MICHELLE, the SVP SALES of Buckle Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $45.45 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that HOFFMAN MICHELLE is holding 63,882 shares at $454,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.39 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Buckle Inc. stands at +18.93. The total capital return value is set at 51.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.13. Equity return is now at value 57.61, with 28.47 for asset returns.

Based on Buckle Inc. (BKE), the company’s capital structure generated 80.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.67. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Buckle Inc. (BKE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.