BRP Group Inc (BRP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 23.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-03 that TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions to a wide range of personal and commercial Clients, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRP is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BRP is $31.71, which is $7.21 above the current price. The public float for BRP is 63.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRP on October 06, 2023 was 345.84K shares.

BRP’s Market Performance

The stock of BRP Group Inc (BRP) has seen a 3.63% increase in the past week, with a -10.81% drop in the past month, and a 3.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for BRP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.71% for BRP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.99% for the last 200 days.

BRP Trading at -5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRP rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.70. In addition, BRP Group Inc saw -5.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRP starting from Sherman Laura, who sale 24,695 shares at the price of $26.37 back on Sep 14. After this action, Sherman Laura now owns 0 shares of BRP Group Inc, valued at $651,094 using the latest closing price.

Sherman Laura, the Member of 10% owner group of BRP Group Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $26.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Sherman Laura is holding 24,695 shares at $784,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BRP Group Inc stands at -4.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.36. Equity return is now at value -17.68, with -3.24 for asset returns.

Based on BRP Group Inc (BRP), the company’s capital structure generated 234.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.11. Total debt to assets is 41.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 230.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BRP Group Inc (BRP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.