Braze Inc (BRZE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Braze Inc (BRZE) has gone down by -1.54% for the week, with a -3.73% drop in the past month and a 10.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.67% for BRZE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.99% for BRZE’s stock, with a 27.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRZE is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Braze Inc (BRZE) is $56.00, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for BRZE is 54.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.75% of that float. On October 06, 2023, BRZE’s average trading volume was 786.39K shares.

BRZE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) has increased by 1.21 when compared to last closing price of 45.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that Braze exceeds Q2 2024 EPS and revenue expectations, however the company remains unprofitable. Braze has compelling AI driven marketing technology that is attracting large customers and maintaining its customer base. Cautious of high short interest and no profitability predicted until end of FY2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRZE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRZE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BRZE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRZE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRZE Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRZE fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.29. In addition, Braze Inc saw 68.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRZE starting from Winkles Isabelle, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $46.88 back on Oct 02. After this action, Winkles Isabelle now owns 218,542 shares of Braze Inc, valued at $234,400 using the latest closing price.

Hyman Jonathan, the Chief Technology Officer of Braze Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $46.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Hyman Jonathan is holding 133,424 shares at $692,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.68 for the present operating margin

+67.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braze Inc stands at -39.10. The total capital return value is set at -29.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.15. Equity return is now at value -30.07, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Based on Braze Inc (BRZE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.33. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Braze Inc (BRZE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.