Boston Beer Co. Inc. (SAM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Boston Beer Co. Inc. (NYSE: SAM) has decreased by -5.20 when compared to last closing price of 379.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that With the potential for consumer spending to decrease in the months ahead, uncertainty is rising with consumer stocks. Sure, U.S. consumers have been resilient despite challenges such as high inflation and rising interest rates.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boston Beer Co. Inc. (NYSE: SAM) is above average at 68.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Boston Beer Co. Inc. (SAM) is $332.77, which is -$33.59 below the current market price. The public float for SAM is 9.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAM on October 06, 2023 was 125.02K shares.

SAM’s Market Performance

The stock of Boston Beer Co. Inc. (SAM) has seen a -5.88% decrease in the past week, with a -1.00% drop in the past month, and a 15.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for SAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.81% for SAM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAM stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SAM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SAM in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $300 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAM Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAM fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $377.53. In addition, Boston Beer Co. Inc. saw 9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAM starting from Calagione Samuel A. III, who sale 14,099 shares at the price of $356.71 back on Aug 11. After this action, Calagione Samuel A. III now owns 67,951 shares of Boston Beer Co. Inc., valued at $5,029,280 using the latest closing price.

Calagione Samuel A. III, the Founder & Brewer, Dogfish Head of Boston Beer Co. Inc., sale 12,901 shares at $361.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Calagione Samuel A. III is holding 82,050 shares at $4,667,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.03 for the present operating margin

+42.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Beer Co. Inc. stands at +3.22. The total capital return value is set at 11.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 6.09, with 4.37 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Beer Co. Inc. (SAM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.95. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Boston Beer Co. Inc. (SAM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.