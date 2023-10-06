Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, BLDE stock has gone down by -9.16%, with a monthly decline of -25.86% and a quarterly plunge of -38.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.69% for Blade Air Mobility Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.68% for BLDE stock, with a simple moving average of -33.40% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLDE is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) is $7.90, which is $5.52 above the current market price. The public float for BLDE is 44.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.03% of that float. On October 06, 2023, BLDE’s average trading volume was 606.37K shares.

BLDE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) has plunged by -4.80 when compared to previous closing price of 2.50, but the company has seen a -9.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that The fervor around tech stocks to buy now has been palpable this year, with several household names reaching unprecedented heights. However, with such meteoric runs, many investors are left wondering which opportunities still hold genuine upside potential, especially in a market that seems, at times, overextended.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for BLDE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $13 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLDE Trading at -27.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -22.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDE fell by -9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Blade Air Mobility Inc saw -33.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDE starting from Cohen Amir, who sale 10,860 shares at the price of $3.31 back on Sep 13. After this action, Cohen Amir now owns 114,280 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc, valued at $35,905 using the latest closing price.

Tomkiel Melissa M., the President and General Counsel of Blade Air Mobility Inc, sale 35,623 shares at $3.88 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Tomkiel Melissa M. is holding 1,289,495 shares at $138,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.56 for the present operating margin

+11.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blade Air Mobility Inc stands at -18.66. The total capital return value is set at -17.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.39. Equity return is now at value -17.03, with -14.61 for asset returns.

Based on Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE), the company’s capital structure generated 6.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.26. Total debt to assets is 5.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.