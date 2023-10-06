Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): A Technical Analysis

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 168.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is $116.87, which is $29.58 above the current market price. The public float for BMRN is 184.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BMRN on October 06, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

BMRN) stock’s latest price update

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN)’s stock price has soared by 1.62 in relation to previous closing price of 85.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-25 that It’s not often that you see a company whose main product comes with a price tag of over $2 million, but that’s the case with biotechs BioMarin Pharmaceutical NASDAQ: BMRN and Sarepta Therapeutics NASDAQ: SRPT, which are developing gene therapies. ‘

BMRN’s Market Performance

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has experienced a -2.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.08% drop in the past month, and a 2.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for BMRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.48% for BMRN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.94% for the last 200 days.

BMRN Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMRN fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.44. In addition, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -15.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMRN starting from Ajer Jeffrey Robert, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Aug 16. After this action, Ajer Jeffrey Robert now owns 60,804 shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $450,000 using the latest closing price.

FUCHS HENRY J, the President, Worldwide R&D of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $90.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that FUCHS HENRY J is holding 176,187 shares at $1,085,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.50 for the present operating margin

+73.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at +6.91. The total capital return value is set at 0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.55. Equity return is now at value 2.15, with 1.57 for asset returns.

Based on Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.57. Total debt to assets is 17.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.