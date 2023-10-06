Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.34 in comparison to its previous close of 59.63, however, the company has experienced a -7.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Berry Global (BERY) reaches a five-year PPA with ACCIONA Energia to power its four Mexican facilities with 100% renewable energy.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) is 10.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BERY is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) is $74.28, which is $16.64 above the current market price. The public float for BERY is 117.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. On October 06, 2023, BERY’s average trading volume was 905.93K shares.

BERY’s Market Performance

BERY stock saw a decrease of -7.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Berry Global Group Inc (BERY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.04% for BERY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BERY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BERY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BERY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BERY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $73 based on the research report published on May 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BERY Trading at -8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BERY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BERY fell by -7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.83. In addition, Berry Global Group Inc saw -4.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BERY starting from Miles Mark W, who sale 30,954 shares at the price of $65.76 back on Aug 15. After this action, Miles Mark W now owns 84,502 shares of Berry Global Group Inc, valued at $2,035,535 using the latest closing price.

Norman William J, the President of Berry Global Group Inc, sale 9,000 shares at $66.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Norman William J is holding 0 shares at $598,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BERY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.73 for the present operating margin

+14.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Global Group Inc stands at +5.28. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.90. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Global Group Inc (BERY), the company’s capital structure generated 306.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.39. Total debt to assets is 56.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 302.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.