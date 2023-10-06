Avient Corp (AVNT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Avient Corp (AVNT) has seen a -5.66% decrease in the past week, with a -12.45% drop in the past month, and a -17.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for AVNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.82% for AVNT stock, with a simple moving average of -14.35% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT) is above average at 117.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Avient Corp (AVNT) is $47.25, which is $13.93 above the current market price. The public float for AVNT is 87.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVNT on October 06, 2023 was 443.24K shares.

AVNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT) has decreased by -1.19 when compared to last closing price of 33.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that While the chemical industry is hamstrung by demand headwinds, the industry players are expected to benefit from strategic actions to boost performance. HWKN, KOP, KWR and AVNT are worth a look.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AVNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVNT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $50 based on the research report published on February 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVNT Trading at -11.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNT fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.93. In addition, Avient Corp saw -1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVNT starting from Rathbun Joel R., who sale 6,743 shares at the price of $38.98 back on Sep 06. After this action, Rathbun Joel R. now owns 5,334 shares of Avient Corp, valued at $262,819 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.53 for the present operating margin

+26.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avient Corp stands at +2.44. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.01. Equity return is now at value -0.07, with -0.03 for asset returns.

Based on Avient Corp (AVNT), the company’s capital structure generated 95.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.93. Total debt to assets is 36.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Avient Corp (AVNT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.