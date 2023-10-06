Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AVNW) is above average at 30.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) is $56.57, which is $27.45 above the current market price. The public float for AVNW is 11.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVNW on October 06, 2023 was 71.87K shares.

AVNW) stock’s latest price update

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AVNW)’s stock price has plunge by -4.90relation to previous closing price of 30.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Solid demand for advanced networking architecture for increased broadband usage despite intense market volatility is driving the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry. MSI, UI and AVNW are well-positioned to thrive despite the near-term challenges.

AVNW’s Market Performance

Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) has experienced a -5.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.75% drop in the past month, and a -10.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for AVNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.05% for AVNW’s stock, with a -10.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNW stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AVNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVNW in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $51 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVNW Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNW fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.81. In addition, Aviat Networks Inc saw -6.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVNW starting from SMITH PETE A, who sale 13,099 shares at the price of $34.44 back on Sep 07. After this action, SMITH PETE A now owns 215,726 shares of Aviat Networks Inc, valued at $451,085 using the latest closing price.

Tucker Bryan, the Sr. VP, Americas Sales and Ser of Aviat Networks Inc, sale 5,324 shares at $34.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Tucker Bryan is holding 37,678 shares at $183,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.49 for the present operating margin

+35.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aviat Networks Inc stands at +3.33. Equity return is now at value 5.47, with 3.35 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.