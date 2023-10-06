Assessing the Risk and Potential of Live Oak Bancshares Inc’s (LOB) Stock

The stock of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) has seen a 1.61% increase in the past week, with a -4.62% drop in the past month, and a 8.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for LOB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.72% for LOB stock, with a simple moving average of 0.16% for the last 200 days.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NYSE: LOB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LOB is at 1.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for LOB is $35.25, which is $12.63 above the current market price. The public float for LOB is 33.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.03% of that float. The average trading volume for LOB on October 06, 2023 was 183.33K shares.

LOB) stock’s latest price update

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NYSE: LOB)’s stock price has increased by 6.43 compared to its previous closing price of 27.36. However, the company has seen a 1.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

LOB Trading at -11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOB rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.85. In addition, Live Oak Bancshares Inc saw -3.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOB starting from Cameron William Henderson, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $24.37 back on Jun 12. After this action, Cameron William Henderson now owns 171,217 shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc, valued at $97,489 using the latest closing price.

LUCHT DAVID G, the Director of Live Oak Bancshares Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $20.02 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that LUCHT DAVID G is holding 20,739 shares at $100,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.42 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Live Oak Bancshares Inc stands at +33.01. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.25. Equity return is now at value 7.71, with 0.63 for asset returns.

Based on Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB), the company’s capital structure generated 10.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.56. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.