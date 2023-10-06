Assessing the Risk and Potential of LGI Homes Inc’s (LGIH) Stock

The stock of LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) has seen a -7.54% decrease in the past week, with a -21.87% drop in the past month, and a -24.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for LGIH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.50% for LGIH stock, with a simple moving average of -19.67% for the last 200 days.

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LGIH is at 1.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LGIH is $129.50, which is $36.18 above the current market price. The public float for LGIH is 20.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.63% of that float. The average trading volume for LGIH on October 06, 2023 was 184.96K shares.

LGIH) stock’s latest price update

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH)’s stock price has decreased by -5.35 compared to its previous closing price of 98.60. However, the company has seen a -7.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 540 homes in September 2023, and a total of 1,751 homes closed during the third quarter of 2023, a 13.2% increase over the third quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had 106 active selling communities.

LGIH Trading at -22.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -22.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGIH fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.50. In addition, LGI Homes Inc saw 0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGIH starting from Lipar Eric Thomas, who sale 38,373 shares at the price of $104.39 back on Feb 28. After this action, Lipar Eric Thomas now owns 605,796 shares of LGI Homes Inc, valued at $4,005,943 using the latest closing price.

Snider Michael Larry, the President and COO of LGI Homes Inc, sale 16,459 shares at $104.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Snider Michael Larry is holding 31,950 shares at $1,718,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.93 for the present operating margin

+28.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for LGI Homes Inc stands at +14.17. The total capital return value is set at 15.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.15. Equity return is now at value 12.61, with 6.81 for asset returns.

Based on LGI Homes Inc (LGIH), the company’s capital structure generated 68.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 35.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.