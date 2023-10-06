Angi Inc (ANGI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI)’s stock price has decreased by -6.88 compared to its previous closing price of 1.89. However, the company has seen a -8.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that Angi Inc. has become a notable home service player with diversified service offerings and international expansions. The company’s financial metrics and dual-class stock structure present potential challenges and risks. Based on my valuation, ANGI stock appears to be trading close to its intrinsic value, suggesting limited room for potential upside or downside.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANGI is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ANGI is 77.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANGI on October 06, 2023 was 640.80K shares.

ANGI’s Market Performance

ANGI stock saw a decrease of -8.81% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -45.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.12% for Angi Inc (ANGI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.11% for ANGI stock, with a simple moving average of -34.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ANGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ANGI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.75 based on the research report published on February 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANGI Trading at -31.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -25.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGI fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0680. In addition, Angi Inc saw -25.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGI starting from Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, who sale 48,164 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Shanmugasundaram Kulesh now owns 22,416 shares of Angi Inc, valued at $144,492 using the latest closing price.

Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, the Chief Technology Officer of Angi Inc, sale 6 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Shanmugasundaram Kulesh is holding 70,580 shares at $18 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGI

Equity return is now at value -9.48, with -5.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Angi Inc (ANGI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.