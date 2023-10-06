Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) is above average at 82.56x. The 36-month beta value for PRVA is also noteworthy at 0.85.

The public float for PRVA is 100.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.85% of that float. The average trading volume of PRVA on October 06, 2023 was 921.13K shares.

PRVA) stock’s latest price update

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA)’s stock price has soared by 0.22 in relation to previous closing price of 22.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Investors with an interest in Medical Info Systems stocks have likely encountered both GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) and Privia Health (PRVA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA’s stock has fallen by -1.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.34% and a quarterly drop of -8.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Privia Health Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.74% for PRVA’s stock, with a -12.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $34 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRVA Trading at -9.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.05. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc saw -0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Sullivan William M, who sale 18,153 shares at the price of $25.03 back on Sep 15. After this action, Sullivan William M now owns 5,510,484 shares of Privia Health Group Inc, valued at $454,432 using the latest closing price.

Bartrum Thomas, the EVP, General Counsel of Privia Health Group Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $25.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Bartrum Thomas is holding 106,114 shares at $386,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Equity return is now at value 7.01, with 4.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.