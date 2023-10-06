Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA)

The 36-month beta value for HUYA is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HUYA is $24.54, which is $0.45 above than the current price. The public float for HUYA is 90.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. The average trading volume of HUYA on October 06, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

HUYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) has jumped by 1.74 compared to previous close of 2.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that JAKK, PAM, STIX, TTI and HUYA have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on September 26, 2023.

HUYA’s Market Performance

HUYA’s stock has fallen by -1.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.36% and a quarterly drop of -16.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for HUYA Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.98% for HUYA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUYA Trading at 6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, HUYA Inc ADR saw -26.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.47 for the present operating margin

+6.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc ADR stands at -5.28. The total capital return value is set at -8.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.49. Equity return is now at value -3.45, with -2.88 for asset returns.

Based on HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.

Conclusion

In summary, HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.