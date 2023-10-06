Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

The 36-month beta value for EBC is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EBC is $15.50, which is $3.67 above than the current price. The public float for EBC is 158.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume of EBC on October 06, 2023 was 796.95K shares.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 11.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-05 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

EBC’s Market Performance

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has seen a -3.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.55% decline in the past month and a -3.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for EBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.92% for EBC’s stock, with a -12.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $16 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EBC Trading at -11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC fell by -3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.78. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -30.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBC starting from Jackson Deborah C, who sale 1,320 shares at the price of $11.21 back on May 15. After this action, Jackson Deborah C now owns 76,214 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc., valued at $14,797 using the latest closing price.

Harlam Bari A, the Director of Eastern Bankshares Inc., sale 1,150 shares at $11.21 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Harlam Bari A is holding 76,097 shares at $12,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stands at +25.76. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value -1.84, with -0.22 for asset returns.

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 32.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.50. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.